Topeka senior center shows its volunteers appreciation with music & cake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka senior center took the time to thank its volunteers with cake and musical entertainment.

Papan’s Landing Senior Center, located at 619 NW Paramore St., held a volunteer appreciation day to show appreciation for their volunteers. The senior center hosted the celebration on Thursday, May 11, featuring a special guest — the Seaman High School Show Choir — to perform for the volunteers and residents.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla also attended the celebration and helped cut the cake for everyone.

Anita Stamps attended the celebration, and believes volunteering does a lot of good for the community and the volunteers.

“It means a lot because this is a non-profit organization, so they do need volunteers,” said Stamps. “People that are willing to help and to do the things that are necessary here. I think volunteering is very important because it gives you something to do and gives you an outlet.”

When asked about how it feels to see young kids volunteer and spend time with the elderly, Stamps said it is fantastic to see the residents feel young around kids.

“I think it is uplifting because, you know, as older citizens, we cannot really identify with the youth, but it helps us to stay youthful when the youth come around,” said Stamps.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.