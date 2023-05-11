Topeka Police apprehend man wanted for assault, endangerment, stalking
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have apprehended a man they believe allegedly committed an assault, endangered and stalked a resident.
The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officials found a man, later identified as Brandon E. Hoskins, 32, of Topeka, believed to be involved in multiple incidents that happened between May 5 and May 9.
As a result, officials said Hoskins was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Aggravated assault
- Endangerment
- Two counts of criminal damage to property
- Stalking
Hoskins remains behind bars on two separate bonds of $2,500. He has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on June 29.
