Topeka Police apprehend man wanted for assault, endangerment, stalking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have apprehended a man they believe allegedly committed an assault, endangered and stalked a resident.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officials found a man, later identified as Brandon E. Hoskins, 32, of Topeka, believed to be involved in multiple incidents that happened between May 5 and May 9.

As a result, officials said Hoskins was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated assault

Endangerment

Two counts of criminal damage to property

Stalking

Hoskins remains behind bars on two separate bonds of $2,500. He has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on June 29.

