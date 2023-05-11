Topeka Police apprehend man wanted for assault, endangerment, stalking

Brandon Hoskins
Brandon Hoskins(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have apprehended a man they believe allegedly committed an assault, endangered and stalked a resident.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officials found a man, later identified as Brandon E. Hoskins, 32, of Topeka, believed to be involved in multiple incidents that happened between May 5 and May 9.

As a result, officials said Hoskins was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Endangerment
  • Two counts of criminal damage to property
  • Stalking

Hoskins remains behind bars on two separate bonds of $2,500. He has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on June 29.

