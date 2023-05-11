Topeka Festival Singers tune up for season finale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Festival Singers are ready to wrap up their latest series.

The final concert of their “Season of Hope” is Monday night. Board president Grace Morrison and artistic director Brett Robison visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview the show.

The concert’s theme is “Hope and Belief.” It’s a pops-style concert, with selections from movies and musicals. Watch the interview to hear more.

The show is 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus. Shuttles will be available to take people from the parking lot to the concert location. Tickets are $20 for adults; $15 age 65+; and $5 for students.

