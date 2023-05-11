Topeka Community Cycle Project plans swap meet to gear up for cycling season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Community Cycle Project is ready to help families ride into the summer season!

Andy Fry and Mark Rainey visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell us about an event they have coming up Saturday, and what they offer year round.

TCCP is hosting a Topeka Bicycle Swap Meet from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 outside Central Park Community Center, 1534 SW Clay St. People with all sorts of bicycle-related items can buy, sell or trade. Cost to be a vendor is $10, and will benefit TCCP. It’s free for the public to attend.

TCCP regularly opens its shop to assist people with bicycle repairs and teach them the basics of bicycle care. They also frequently have bicycles available to community members in exchange for two hours of volunteer work around the shop. Shop hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Anyone with questions can reach out via their Facebook page or their web site.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.