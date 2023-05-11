Thursday forecast: Showers/storms, severe weather possible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unsettled weather pattern continues through the weekend with on and off showers/storms. Best chance for rain is today with lower chances Friday through the weekend. Severe weather threat remains a concern today and tomorrow with a lower probability by the weekend.

Taking Action:

Morning rain could have an impact on severe weather during the late afternoon and evening hours so keep checking back throughout the day for updates.

If you do have plans Friday through the weekend, keep them for now but remain aware of the forecast both with respect to rain chances in general but also the severe weather risk especially on Friday.



A couple upper level lows in the central plains are going to be the culprits of our storm chances including severe weather especially today and tomorrow. The risk for severe weather does decrease through the weekend if any t-storms still remain in the area.

Normal High: 75/Normal Low: 53 (WIBW)

Today: Showers/storms through the day. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds SE 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers/storms especially before midnight with severe weather possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Can’t rule out storms developing in the late afternoon/evening hours and severe weather possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE/S 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Looking toward the weekend, highs will be in the 80s on Saturday but with a better chance of cloud cover and possible rain Sunday, highs will be cooler. If it does end up being dry, highs may be back in the 80s. It will also depend how quickly a cold front pushes through toward the end of the weekend.

This will send highs down in the 70s to begin the work week as the chance of rain diminishes by Monday leading to dry conditions for much of the work week. Models do differ on how much cloud cover remains in the area Tuesday through Thursday with one model sunny and another model mostly cloudy.

Highest chance for severe weather is this afternoon and evening with all hazards possible (hail/wind the main concern) (SPC/WIBW)

All hazards possible in the afternoon/evening. Uncertainty exists on if storms even develop in northeast KS or if storms stay up to the north and off to the east. (SPC/WIBW)

