Separate calls report farm animals on Shawnee Co. roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office received separate calls that reported farm animals on county roads creating traffic hazards.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, officials received a call with reports of several goats in the road near NW 74th and NW Rochester Rd.

As of 11:15 a.m., officials said they had not heard back from responding deputies regarding the outcome of the call.

Around 8:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said it then received a second call which reported several piglets had been in the road near SE 85th and SE California Ave.

When officials arrived at this location, they said the animals had already left or been taken from the area.

To report non-emergencies in Shawnee Co. residents should call 785-251-2200.

