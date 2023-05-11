Senator Moran congratulates K-State for National Science Foundation Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Thursday, May 11, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) congratulated Kansas State University for being awarded $1 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Regional Innovation Engines program for the Advancing Biosecurity, Biodefense, and Biomanufacturing project.

Senator Moran announced through the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, the NSF’s Regional Innovation Engines project selected 44 teams across the U.S. to receive a $1 million award. These awards will help organizations create connections and develop their local innovation ecosystem within two years to prepare a strong proposal for becoming a future NSF Engine, where they will have the opportunity to receive up to $160 million.

Senator Moran shared a comment about K-State’s accomplishment.

“Congratulations to K-State University and their team for winning this award and building on the many new significant research and development projects in the Manhattan region,” said Senator Moran. “This award is part of the national effort created by the CHIPS and Science Act to geographically rebalance federal research and development to universities across the country. K-State has demonstrated that participation in this new program will create jobs, strengthen our nation’s global competitiveness and encourage innovation.

NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan shared a comment about the NSF award.

“These NSF Engines Development Awards lay the foundation for emerging hubs of innovation and potential future NSF Engines,” said Panchanathan. “These awardees are part of the fabric of NSF’s vision to create opportunities everywhere and enable innovation anywhere. They will build robust regional partnerships rooted in scientific and technological innovation in every part of our nation.”

Sonia Hall, CEO of BioKansas, will serve as a co-principal investigator and will assist in convening diverse stakeholders in the Kansas City metro region. BioKansas is a statewide organization working to strengthen Kansas’ bioscience ecosystem that will provide support to the project through economic and workforce development efforts, including workforce development and retention programs focused on equity and inclusion.

This award will also seek to attract, create and grow economic activity in the region through partnership with regional economic development agencies.

Director of Economic Development for the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Daryn Soldan shared a comment about the award.

“This will set up a path for more companies to locate and expand in the Greater Manhattan region, creating new jobs, attracting talent and investing in our communities,” said Soldan.

This development award will focus on biotechnology-based products within the biosecurity, biodefense and biomanufacturing sectors with applications ranging from biopharmaceutical manufacturing to renewable energy and advanced materials.

Senior Associate Vice President for Research at K-State Beth Montelone shared a comment about K-State’s accomplishment.

“The region of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri is home to significant activity in the domain of biosecurity, biodefense and biomanufacturing, including academic and government research and the private sector,” said Montelone. “Partners in the region aspire to build upon this activity to make northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri a hub of research, education and manufacturing in biosecurity, biodefense and biomanufacturing.”

Another focus of the project is to streamline the process of discovery to commercialization for industry partners and ensure technological advancements achieve practical application and promote economic development.

President and CEO of K-State Innovation Partners Rebecca Robinson shared a comment about the award.

“Over the next two years, K-State Innovation Partners looks forward to supporting the project by facilitating collaboration among the university, industry and communities through industry engagement, technology commercialization, and economic development,” said Robinson.

