Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday in East Topeka.

The shooting was reported at 1:48 a.m. Thursday in the area of the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania.

Police said a woman was wounded in the incident. The woman’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The woman had been treated and released from a local hospital as of 4:45 a.m., police said.

Officers also were investigating the incident in the area of S.E. 21st and Madison.

Police were stationed in the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania as of 5 a.m. Thursday.

That scene had been cleared as of 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

