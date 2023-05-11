Officials learn man with warrant part of East Topeka disturbance, arrest made

Joseph Chappell
Joseph Chappell(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When officials learned a man with a warrant out for his arrest was in an afternoon disturbance in East Topeka he was arrested.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officials were called to the 2800 block of SE Michigan Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

While en route officials said they learned a suspect, later identified as Joseph A. Chappell, 41, of Topeka, had a felony warrant out for his arrest. When they arrived, Chappell attempted to run.

A short time after Topeka Police arrived, officials were able to find Chappell and arrest him. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Violation of a protection order
  • Criminal threat
  • Stalking

Chappell remains behind bars with no bond listed. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on May 18.

