Melvern Lake blue-green algae reduced to watch status

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced the blue-green algae warning at Melvern Lake has been reduced to Watch status on Wednesday, May 11.

KDHE issued a public health advisory update for Lake Melvern in Osage County due to blue-green algae. There have been no additional health advisory issues for Kansas lakes.

KDHE said a harmful algal bloom may look like foam, scum, or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Avoid contact with the water and keep dogs away. KDHE said if you or your dog come into contact with algae, rinse the area with clean, fresh water. Suspected harmful algal blooms-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of the season, should be reported at kdhe.ks.gov/1163.

A Hazard status indicates that a harmful algal bloom is present, and extreme conditions exist.

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

It is recommended that either a portion of the lake or the entire lake or zone, be closed to the public.

In some cases, the adjacent land should be closed as well. Actual setback distances will be determined on a site-specific basis, if necessary.

When partial closures (i.e., beach or cove) are issued, the remaining lake or zone area will carry a warning status.

A Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

A Watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage should be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

KDHE investigates publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.