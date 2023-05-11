Man arrested after knife flashed at officers in disturbance near Central Topeka

Ricardo Martinez Jr.
Ricardo Martinez Jr.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly flashed his knife at police during an evening disturbance near Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officials were called to the intersection of SW 6th and SW Orchard St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Ricardo Martinez, Jr., 54, of Topeka, had flashed a knife at officers then attempted to run.

A short time later, Topeka Police said Martinez was found and arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement officials and a probation violation.

Martinez remains behind bars with no bond listed for the probation violation and a $10,000 bond on the other accusations. He has court appearances set for 1 p.m. on May 18 and 1 p.m. on Aug. 10.

