Lewis Toyota treats Topeka-area veterans to free breakfast

Lewis Toyota offered free breakfasts Thursday morning for Topeka-area veterans at Hanover...
Lewis Toyota offered free breakfasts Thursday morning for Topeka-area veterans at Hanover Pancake House, 1034 S. Kansas Ave.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka-area veterans were treated to a free breakfast Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka restaurant.

The event, sponsored by Lewis Toyota, took place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Hanover Pancake House, 1034 S. Kansas Ave.

Brad Lewis, owner of Lewis Toyota, said Thursday’s event was the first in a series of free breakfasts scheduled to be held every three months to honor veterans. Lewis said the location for the breakfasts will move to a different locally owned restaurant each time.

In addition, Lewis said the dealership will donate $100 to veterans organizations for every new car sold in May.

Lewis said he was hopeful that the dealership would make a donation of between $14,000 to $16,000 to the veterans organizations.

Lewis added that the time and date for the next free quarterly breakfast for veterans will be announced about two weeks in advance on the Lewis Toyota website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department is investigating a call from the hospital about a two-year-old with...
Topeka Police notified after two-year-old brought to hospital with burns
Ellen McClure
Hit-and-run crash leads to woman’s arrest after alleged DUI, child abandonment
Justice Cox
Murder charges filed against man accused of killing another in Christmas crash
Wood was arrested for a felony warrant, as well as interference with law enforcement,...
Man arrested after Topeka chase in stolen car
Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just...
Man taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on I-70 in Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Separate calls report farm animals on Shawnee Co. roads
Kansas State University College of Arts and Sciences names a new dean following a national...
K-State College of Arts and Sciences names new dean after national search
The Topeka Zoo welcomes kali on May 11, 2023.
Topeka Zoo rounds out orangutan family with new member
FILE
KU Medical, Law Schools rank among best in the nation according to new report