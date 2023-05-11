Lewis Toyota treats Topeka-area veterans to free breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka-area veterans were treated to a free breakfast Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka restaurant.

The event, sponsored by Lewis Toyota, took place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Hanover Pancake House, 1034 S. Kansas Ave.

Brad Lewis, owner of Lewis Toyota, said Thursday’s event was the first in a series of free breakfasts scheduled to be held every three months to honor veterans. Lewis said the location for the breakfasts will move to a different locally owned restaurant each time.

In addition, Lewis said the dealership will donate $100 to veterans organizations for every new car sold in May.

Lewis said he was hopeful that the dealership would make a donation of between $14,000 to $16,000 to the veterans organizations.

Lewis added that the time and date for the next free quarterly breakfast for veterans will be announced about two weeks in advance on the Lewis Toyota website and Facebook page.

