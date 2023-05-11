KU’s Ludwig named to Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Kansas softball celebrating win over Texas Tech, Lizzy Ludwig get a hug from Katie Brooks
Kansas softball celebrating win over Texas Tech, Lizzy Ludwig get a hug from Katie Brooks
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A stellar season that rightfully earned this honor for Lizzy Ludwig.

Ludwig joins her teammates Olivia Bruno and Kasey Hamilton who have also made the team in the past.

Ludwig has a team best 2.53 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched. She ranked fourth in the Big 12 in saves and allowed just two homeruns all year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive
Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday at S.W. 37th and Nottingham, just...
Road shut down after SUV hits brick mailbox early Tuesday near Lake Sherwood

Latest News

Caroline Bien
Caroline Bein to train for USA Volleyball
(Aaron Hosman/KCRG)
What to know if you want to see the Chiefs play in Germany
Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in...
Kansas City Chiefs to visit White House on June 5
Washburn junior Jaycee Ginter earned her third All-Region selection on Wednesday.
Jaycee Ginter earns third All-Region honors