KU’s Ludwig named to Big 12 All-Freshman Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A stellar season that rightfully earned this honor for Lizzy Ludwig.

Ludwig joins her teammates Olivia Bruno and Kasey Hamilton who have also made the team in the past.

Ludwig has a team best 2.53 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched. She ranked fourth in the Big 12 in saves and allowed just two homeruns all year.

