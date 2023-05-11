KU Medical, Law Schools rank among best in the nation according to new report

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - New rankings from U.S. News & World Report have touted the University of Kansas’ Medical and Law Schools among the best public schools in the nation.

The University of Kansas announced on Thursday, May 11, that its School of Law and School of Medicine were both among the best in the nation as ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

KU noted that the law school entered the overall Top 50 for the first time ever with a No. 40 ranking among public and private law schools and No. 18 among public schools. The rank reflects a notable improvement from 2022 - 27 spots among all schools and 18 among public schools - and can be attributed to some of the highest bar passage and employment rates in the nation.

The University indicated that the School of Medicine has two programs ranked in the top 50 among public schools - medicine-primary care and medicine-research.

The report also ranks schools with the highest percentage of medical school graduates who practice in rural, primary care and health professional shortage area. Here KU said it is ranked No. 5 among public schools for rural practitioners, No. 9 for primary care practitioners and No. 11 for professional shortage area practitioners.

KU said Thursday’s announcement follows the April 25 rankings which did not include law and medical school rankings. With the new release, the University now has 51 graduate programs in the top 50 among public schools - including nine programs in the top 10.

A full list of KU graduate programs ranked in the top 50 are as follows:

1. Local Government Management

1. Paleontology

1. Special Education

5. Public Management and Leadership

6. Physical Therapy

6. Speech-Language Pathology

9. Occupational Therapy

10. Audiology

10. Education

11. Nursing-Midwifery

13. Dispute Resolution

13. Petroleum Engineering

13. Public Affairs

14. Medicine - Primary Care

14. Nursing-Anesthesia

15. Clinical Child Psychology

18. Full-Time Law

20. Curriculum and Instruction

20. Public Finance and Budgeting

22. Social Work

23. Pharmacy

26. Healthcare Management

27. Environmental Law

30. Clinical Psychology

31. Biostatistics

31. Legal Writing

32. Aerospace Engineering

32. Constitutional Law

32. History

33. Psychology

34. Contracts-Commercial Law

35. Fine Arts

38. Business-Corporate Law

39. Chemistry

40. Earth Sciences

40. English

40. Environmental Engineering

40. Mathematics

40. Sociology

41. Civil Engineering

41. Full-Time MBA

41. International Law

41. Political Science

43. Medicine - Research

46. Tax Law

47. Economics

47. Intellectual Property Law

47. Physics

48. Clinical Training (Law)

49. Biology

50. Public Health

