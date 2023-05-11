KU Medical, Law Schools rank among best in the nation according to new report

FILE
FILE(PRNewswire)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - New rankings from U.S. News & World Report have touted the University of Kansas’ Medical and Law Schools among the best public schools in the nation.

The University of Kansas announced on Thursday, May 11, that its School of Law and School of Medicine were both among the best in the nation as ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

KU noted that the law school entered the overall Top 50 for the first time ever with a No. 40 ranking among public and private law schools and No. 18 among public schools. The rank reflects a notable improvement from 2022 - 27 spots among all schools and 18 among public schools - and can be attributed to some of the highest bar passage and employment rates in the nation.

The University indicated that the School of Medicine has two programs ranked in the top 50 among public schools - medicine-primary care and medicine-research.

The report also ranks schools with the highest percentage of medical school graduates who practice in rural, primary care and health professional shortage area. Here KU said it is ranked No. 5 among public schools for rural practitioners, No. 9 for primary care practitioners and No. 11 for professional shortage area practitioners.

KU said Thursday’s announcement follows the April 25 rankings which did not include law and medical school rankings. With the new release, the University now has 51 graduate programs in the top 50 among public schools - including nine programs in the top 10.

A full list of KU graduate programs ranked in the top 50 are as follows:

  • 1. Local Government Management
  • 1. Paleontology
  • 1. Special Education
  • 5. Public Management and Leadership
  • 6. Physical Therapy
  • 6. Speech-Language Pathology
  • 9. Occupational Therapy
  • 10. Audiology
  • 10. Education
  • 11. Nursing-Midwifery
  • 13. Dispute Resolution
  • 13. Petroleum Engineering
  • 13. Public Affairs
  • 14. Medicine - Primary Care
  • 14. Nursing-Anesthesia
  • 15. Clinical Child Psychology
  • 18. Full-Time Law
  • 20. Curriculum and Instruction
  • 20. Public Finance and Budgeting
  • 22. Social Work
  • 23. Pharmacy
  • 26. Healthcare Management
  • 27. Environmental Law
  • 30. Clinical Psychology
  • 31. Biostatistics
  • 31. Legal Writing
  • 32. Aerospace Engineering
  • 32. Constitutional Law
  • 32. History
  • 33. Psychology
  • 34. Contracts-Commercial Law
  • 35. Fine Arts
  • 38. Business-Corporate Law
  • 39. Chemistry
  • 40. Earth Sciences
  • 40. English
  • 40. Environmental Engineering
  • 40. Mathematics
  • 40. Sociology
  • 41. Civil Engineering
  • 41. Full-Time MBA
  • 41. International Law
  • 41. Political Science
  • 43. Medicine - Research
  • 46. Tax Law
  • 47. Economics
  • 47. Intellectual Property Law
  • 47. Physics
  • 48. Clinical Training (Law)
  • 49. Biology
  • 50. Public Health

For more information, click HERE.

