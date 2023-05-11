Kansas highway collision sends 15-year-old, 85-year-old to hospital

ROZEL, Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old boy and an 85-year-old man are both recovering in the hospital after a collision along a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 270th Ave. and Kansas Highway 156 - about 1 mile east of Rozel - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Ford F150 driven by Colby A. Ryan, 15, of Kinsley, had been headed north on 270th Ave. as a 2018 Nissan van driven by James B. Kirby, 85, of Larned, headed west on the highway.

KHP said Ryan failed to stop at the stop sign and hit Kirby’s van. The collision caused both vehicles to crash into the northwest ditch.

Officials said Ryan and Kirby were both taken to Pawnee Co. Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Ryan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash while Kirby was.

