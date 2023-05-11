Kansas big man Udeh becomes eighth Jayhawk to enter transfer portal

Former Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. dunks during the first half of a first-round college...
Former Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. dunks during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks’ freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. has confirmed the reports via Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal.

The 6′11″ big man, known for his energy and athleticism, led the team in FG% in the 2022-23 season, shooting 76%. He averaged 2.6 points/game, 1.8 rebounds/game in 30 games played, all coming off of the bench.

Udeh becomes the eighth Jayhawk from the 2022-23 season to transfer. Below are the seven other Jayhawks transferring and where they plan to attend, as of May 11:

Kansas also loses Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson to the NBA Draft. Kevin McCullar Jr. also received an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, but has not declared his future plans.

The Jayhawks, as of May 11, has seven newcomers for the 2023-24 season (four freshmen & three transfers), including the addition of former Michigan All-American center Hunter Dickinson.

