K-State students take second place in concrete canoe regional competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University students took second place in the concrete canoe regional competition.

K-State Concrete Canoe team served a hosts for the Mid-America Student Symposium in April. The weekend-long American Society of Civil Engineers, ASCE, event featured 15 student chapters from around the region with races held at Tuttle Creek State Park.

The competition challenges participants to create a functioning canoe made of concrete. The process includes designing a hull, performing structural analysis, and designing a concrete mixture that satisfies the strength requirements found in the structural analysis. Teams are judged for their final product, design paper, oral presentation and race finishes. Races include men’s and women’s sprints and endurance races.

Senior architectural engineering major Amelia Mullin, from Shawnee, shared a comment about the competition.

“It was amazing to see our canoe and team perform so well,” said Mullin. “We put in a lot of time and effort this year, and I think it definitely paid off.”

Senior civil engineering major Hunter Meier, from Lincoln, said the team took a new approach for this year’s design and changed strategies from previous years while creating a much lighter canoe that weighed 300 pounds.

“The team decided to do a segmental pre-casted concrete canoe, meaning that instead of one solid canoe, our canoe was made in two-foot sections and post-tensioned together using 22 steel cables strategically placed throughout the walls of the canoe,” Meier said. “The benefits of this design include an increase in quality control, efficient and easy repairs, a decrease in the number of people needed to create the canoe and the availability to change the length of the canoe.”

Wallis-Lage Family Cornerstone Teaching Scholar and Associate Professor in the civil engineering department at K-State Christopher Jones is the team’s faculty advisor.

In addition to Mullins and Meier, members of the K-State ASCE Concrete Canoe team include the following students:

Ethan Holder, junior in construction science and management, Andover

Hunter Prochaska, junior in civil engineering, Beloit

Luke Vohs, senior in civil engineering, Lenexa

Alex Ko, sophomore in civil engineering, McPherson

Isabelle McCann, senior in civil engineering, Mission

Lindsay Schupp, junior in chemical engineering, Oskaloosa

Shelby Merkel, junior in civil engineering, Overland Park

Quinn Underwood, senior in civil engineering, Overland Park

Cody Meyer, senior in civil engineering, Sabetha

Nathan Streeter, junior in civil engineering, Salina

Aidan Torrez, sophomore in civil engineering, Spring Hill

Ethan Holle, freshman in general engineering, Wamego

Abbi Clark, senior in civil engineering, Wamego, and

Kisan Patel, senior in civil engineering, Wichita.

From out of state:

Benjamin Garnmeister, senior in civil engineering, Arlington Heights, Ill.

Kayleigh Bednar, junior in industrial engineering, Kansas City, Mo., and

Maddie Akers, senior in civil engineering, Omaha, Neb.

