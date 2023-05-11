Inmate facing agg. battery charges could face more after escape attempt

Hannah Wilson
Hannah Wilson(Lyon Co. Jail/KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate in the Lyon Co. Jail already facing aggravated battery charges could now face aggravated escape from custody charges after a brief attempt on Wednesday.

KVOE reports on that Wednesday, May 10, an inmate at the Lyon Co. Jail escaped custody for a short time in the afternoon hours.

Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy Benjamin Folks said Hannah Wilson had been taken from Newman Regional Health back to the Lyon Co. Jail following a routine medical screening. However, just before the transport arrived at the jail, Wilson allegedly got one hand out of her cuffs and ran westbound on Fifth St.

Officials said they were able to find Wilson a few minutes later as she attempted to hide in a shed in the 400 block of Constitution St.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the alleged escape followed Wilson’s first court appearance for a Sunday incident that allegedly involved aggravated battery, aggravated assault, interference with law enforcement and criminal trespassing. She already has a preliminary hearing set for May 31 in that case.

Officials noted that additional charges related to the escape are pending. Requested charges include aggravated escape from custody, aggravated battery of a correction officer, felony interference with law enforcement, deprivation of property and criminal damage.

