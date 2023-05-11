Flint Hills Discovery Center to open new temporary exhibit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The new temporary exhibit, Mission Aerospace, will begin May 20 to Sept. 10 at Flint Hills Discovery Center.

Flint Hills Discovery Center said Mission Aerospace explores the history and science of flight and NASA’s vision for the future. The new temporary exhibit is set up as an immersive maze where guests can experiment with thrust, lift, control surfaces, and gyroscopes. Children will be able to build rockets and paper airplanes and then test them for distance and air dexterity.

Mission Aerospace features the following:

2,000 sq. ft. of interactive maze experience

Paper airplane and rocket building and testing stations

Practical aerospace skills like using a fixed plotter, reading topographic maps, and calculating a payload

The history of aviation with a timeline and model airplanes like the F-16 and 737

Important messaging on aerospace education and career pathways

Assistant Director Stephen Bridenstine shared a comment about the new Mission Aerospace temporary exhibit.

“Kansas is a hub of the aviation industry so we are thrilled to bring this amazing history and science to Manhattan,” said Bridenstine. “With so many interactive stations and hands-on experiments, we know this exhibit will be fun for all ages.”

Flint Hills Discovery Center said Mission Aerospace is created by Minotaur Maze, a company specializing in interactive maze exhibits.

