Family of man killed by Independence Police files lawsuit against City, officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The family of a man who was shot and killed by police officers in Missouri has filed a lawsuit against the City and two officers involved.

The Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC announced on Thursday, May 11, that the family of Tyrea M. Pryor, a 39-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by officers in Independence, Mo., has filed a federal lawsuit against the city as well as the two officers involved.

Court records indicate that Pryor’s family will be represented by civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels, John Burris, Arimeta DuPree and Henry W. Tanner Jr. in the case against the City of Independence, Jamie Welsh and Hunter Soule.

Documents show that Jackson Co. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has filed to bring the case to a grand jury despite conflicting statements from officers and video which shows Welsh and Soule shoot and kill Pryor as he was defenseless and trapped in a wrecked vehicle. All over a pistol officials said simply did not exist.

According to officials, the only firearm in Pryor’s vehicle had been secured by IPD Officer Alex Steele as Welsh and Soule opened fire. Steele had been in the line of fire at the time and was also almost hit when at least one bullet fired by fellow officers flew past his head.

“This wasn’t some tragic mistake,” said Daniels. “Officers Welsh and Soule made a conscious and deliberate decision to fire 15 shots that not only killed Tyrea Pryor while he was unarmed, immobile and defenseless but almost killed an innocent bystander and their fellow officer.”

“The County Prosecutor may be too scared to fight for justice. But we aren’t.”

In March, records show that attorneys formally requested the Department of Justice to investigate the killing after Prosecutor Baker’s refusal to bring the officers’ actions before a grand jury.

“From Tyrea Pryor to Oscar Grant, we’ve seen the same thing again and again,” said Burris. “These officers think that badge is a license to kill and they don’t care who gets in the way.”

“Thanks to Prosecutor Baker and the City of Independence, Jamie Welsh and Hunter Soul are on the streets right now armed for bear,” said DuPree. “That’s not just dangerous. It’s deadly.”

To read a full copy of the lawsuit filed, click HERE.

