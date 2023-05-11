Emporia High football names next head coach
Updated: 29 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next coach to lead the Spartans has been named.
Emporia High School announced Wednesday that Kaden Glinsmann will serve as the next head coach of the school football team.
The school shared the news via Twitter.
Happy to welcome Coach Glinsmann to the Emporia community!! @coachGlins @EmporiaSports @sportsinkansas @BrentKSHSAA @KSHSFOOTBALL @KansasScoop pic.twitter.com/iw8tYpfUs0— Emporia High Athletics (@EhighAthletics) May 10, 2023
