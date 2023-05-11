Emporia High football names next head coach

Emporia High School has hired Kaden Glinsmann to be the Spartans football team's next head coach.
By Jerick Tafoya
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next coach to lead the Spartans has been named.

Emporia High School announced Wednesday that Kaden Glinsmann will serve as the next head coach of the school football team.

The school shared the news via Twitter.

