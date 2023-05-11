Crash shuts down traffic on south Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision early Thursday in south Topeka.

The collision was reported around 6 a.m. Thursday at S.W. 37th and Kirklawn Avenue.

A Toyota Avalon car and a Chevrolet Traverse sport utility vehicle collided at that location.

Eastbound traffic was diverted as crews cleared the scene.

The collision occurred in front of the south Topeka Walmart store.

