Crash shuts down traffic on south Topeka street

No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision early Thursday S.W. 37th and Kirklawn...
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision early Thursday S.W. 37th and Kirklawn Avenue in south Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision early Thursday in south Topeka.

The collision was reported around 6 a.m. Thursday at S.W. 37th and Kirklawn Avenue.

A Toyota Avalon car and a Chevrolet Traverse sport utility vehicle collided at that location.

Eastbound traffic was diverted as crews cleared the scene.

The collision occurred in front of the south Topeka Walmart store.

