Commissioners approve wage increase for Topeka union workers group

$800K pavement project approved
FILE
FILE
By Reina Flores and Tori Whalen
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the many items on the agenda during Thursday’s Shawnee Co. Commissioners’ meeting includes a change in wages for a local union’s workers.

Teamsters, a local union asked the commission for a 9.7% scale increase for clerical workers and a 3% increase for corrections, health, parks, and public works.

The matter was approved by county commissioners on Thursday, May 11. The increase is set to take effect on July 1, 2023.

Teamsters’ president Mike Scribner says the local No. 696 group hopes this will help improve services.

“We need to continue to go in the right direction, we are seeing vacancy levels come down in different areas and the help with the clerical union this time,” said Scribner. “My hope and our hope is that we start seeing the same there.”

Another issue on the agenda includes new equipment at Chesney Park. Commissioner documents state the total project would cost over $100,000 dollars.

Commissioners deferred the discussion for another two weeks.

Tim Laurent, director of the Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. department, has been told from the time the project is approved, it would take approximately 14-20 weeks to put in the equipment; putting the completion date mid-summer to early fall depending on shipping and commissioner approval.

Commissioners also approved an $800,000 pavement project with Bettis Asphalt & Construction, Inc. at SW Nottingham Rd. and SW 33rd through 37th St.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department is investigating a call from the hospital about a two-year-old with...
Topeka Police notified after two-year-old brought to hospital with burns
Ellen McClure
Hit-and-run crash leads to woman’s arrest after alleged DUI, child abandonment
Justice Cox
Murder charges filed against man accused of killing another in Christmas crash
Wood was arrested for a felony warrant, as well as interference with law enforcement,...
Man arrested after Topeka chase in stolen car
Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just...
Man taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on I-70 in Topeka

Latest News

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Victim brought to hospital as police respond to shooting at Lawrence motel
Tyrea Pryor incident
Family of man killed by Independence Police files lawsuit against City, officers
Ricardo Martinez Jr.
Man arrested after knife flashed at officers in disturbance near Central Topeka
Joseph Chappell
Officials learn man with warrant part of East Topeka disturbance, arrest made
The new temporary exhibit, Mission Aerospace, will begin May 20 to Sept. 10 at Flint Hills...
Flint Hills Discovery Center to open new temporary exhibit