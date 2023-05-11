Commissioners approve wage increase for Topeka union workers group

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the many items on the agenda during Thursday’s Shawnee Co. Commissioners’ meeting includes a change in wages for a local union’s workers.

Teamsters, a local union asked the commission for a 9.7% scale increase for clerical workers and a 3% increase for corrections, health, parks, and public works.

The matter was approved by county commissioners on Thursday, May 11. The increase is set to take effect on July 1, 2023.

Teamsters’ president Mike Scribner says the local No. 696 group hopes this will help improve services.

“We need to continue to go in the right direction, we are seeing vacancy levels come down in different areas and the help with the clerical union this time,” said Scribner. “My hope and our hope is that we start seeing the same there.”

Another issue on the agenda includes new equipment at Chesney Park. Commissioner documents state the total project would cost over $100,000 dollars.

Commissioners deferred the discussion for another two weeks.

Tim Laurent, director of the Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. department, has been told from the time the project is approved, it would take approximately 14-20 weeks to put in the equipment; putting the completion date mid-summer to early fall depending on shipping and commissioner approval.

Commissioners also approved an $800,000 pavement project with Bettis Asphalt & Construction, Inc. at SW Nottingham Rd. and SW 33rd through 37th St.

