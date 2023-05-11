City of Topeka, GTP help local businesses engage in city business through lunch workshop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka business owners got a chance to learn more about working with the city Thursday.

The Greater Topeka Partnership hosted a ‘Lunch and Learn’ workshop to teach local vendors how to communicate with the City of Topeka and how to find opportunities they might not have known existed. The city says more businesses engaging with the city results in better outcomes for everyone involved, especially the city’s residents.

“The businesses are very important to the City of Topeka because the more businesses we can engage with obviously benefits the business, as well as the city,” Leigha Boling, Director of Contracts and Procurement, said. “We can get more competition in our bids and solicitations which lowers the cost and impact to residents through tax dollars.”

The City of Topeka also offers information on the procurement process here.

