Chiefs to match up against Raiders for 2023 Christmas Day contest

FILE
FILE(KCTV5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have added a Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders to the team’s already attractive 2023 schedule.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday, May 11, about 12 hours before the rest of the NFL 2023 season schedule drops, that the reigning Super Bowl champions will host the Christmas Day Game.

The latest announcement adds to the Chiefs’ bedecked 2023 schedule which includes a game in Frankfurt, Germany, against the Miami Dolphins and the New Year’s Eve game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Christmas Day Game is set to kick off at noon against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The remainder of the 2023 NFL schedule is set to drop at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

