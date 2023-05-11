Caroline Bein to train for USA Volleyball

Caroline Bien
Caroline Bien(Kansas Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Just one of 18 junior volleyball players are on this list and Kansas’ Caroline Bien is one of them.

Bien was selection for the second consecutive year, but this time around it will be for 2023 Women’s Under-21 (U21) National Training Team for USA Volleyball.

“Training with Team USA is always such a cool experience because you get to learn from the best of the best and play with the best of the best. I can’t wait to get better and represent KU during training!,” Bien said per a release.

She appeared in 107 of 111 possible sets, starting all 29 matches. Bien ranked second on the team with 274 total kills, averaging 2.55 kills per set.

According to Kansas Athletics, this is Bien’s third USA Volleyball opportunity since coming to Kansas. She previously competed in last year’s U21 Training Camp in May, as well as the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Program in February 2022.

