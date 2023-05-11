Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter of the National Football Foundation honored high school athletes and coaches

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An event to recognize high school student athletes who go above and beyond on and off the field.

Manhattan football head coach Joe Schartz, St. Mary’s Keller Hurla, Osage City’s Landon Boss and Manhattan’s Keenan Schartz were among the 11 selections to be honored.

Bill Snyder, former WIBW alum Mark Ewing, Chris Klieman and plenty more were in attendance. The chapter began in Manhattan in 1991 but the organization has been around for almost 100 years. It goes across 47 states to encourage leadership, sportsmanship and academic excellence.

”Coach Bill Snyder who we’ve named the chapter after,” Board of Directors member Stan Weber said. “The National Football Foundation is a big deal with Archie Manning leading the way, Coach Snyder here leading the way, a Hall of Famer. Just a chance to be here and be around others and celebrate football is a lot and scholarships help as well.”

”You want them to represent your community,” Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said. “They’re going to be enriched in your traditions of Manhattan or wherever they’re at and they’re going to be engrained into the campus and I know one thing, we have great crowds out there on Saturday’s because a lot of our community knows our players and I think that’s really important.”

Weber told 13 Sports that Bill Snyder sent all the applicants thank you notes who were not a part of the 11 selected. If you would like to apply for next years event, head to https://footballfoundation.org/, or reach out to Jeff Bollig.

