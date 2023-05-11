Attempt to unload stolen bike leads to discovery of sawed-off shotgun, drugs

Kemble, Newton
Kemble, Newton(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning attempt to unload a stolen bike from a pickup blocking traffic led to the arrest of two men after a plethora of drugs and a sawed-off shotgun were found.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, a Drug Recognition Expert stopped a white 2000 Ford F-150 occupied by Scott L. Kemble, 51, of Scranton, and David L. Newton Jr., 51, of Topeka.

According to officials, the truck had been causing a traffic hazard near NW Gordon and NW Van Buren St. as Kemble and Newton attempted to unload a motorcycle that had been spray-painted black from the bed of the pickup.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 officer also alerted handlers to the presence of illegal drugs in the truck. Officials also found an illegal sawed-off shotgun while the motorcycle was discovered to have been reported stolen out of Shawnee Co.

As a result, officials noted that Kemble and Newton were both arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections. Kemble has been accused of:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Criminal use of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

Meanwhile, Newton was booked on:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Distribution of marijuana
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Distribution of certain depressants

Both remain behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

