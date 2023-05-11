Asphalt overlay closes portion of 105th St. in Shawnee County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An asphalt overlay will close a portion of 105th St. in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners said 105th St. between SE Paulen Rd. and SE Ratner Rd. will be closed beginning May 16 and ending May 18, weather permitting.

Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners said the road will be closed to improve the road surface with an overlay of asphalt. Detours will not be provided and any access to addresses on 105th in the project area will have to be accessed from SE Paulen Rd.

Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners said Shawnee County Public Works will do the construction. A cost is undetermined at this time.

