2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway

Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Two troopers were injured after stopping a driver who was driving the wrong way on State Route 51 early Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 2 a.m. an 82-year-old woman got on the SR-51 near Shea Boulevard. She drove southbound in the northbound lanes for about five miles before two troopers were able to stop her by intentionally hitting her car around Glendale Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both troopers suffered minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The Department of Public Safety said it appears the driver was confused, and impairment is not a factor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellen McClure
Hit-and-run crash leads to woman’s arrest after alleged DUI, child abandonment
Topeka Police Department is investigating a call from the hospital about a two-year-old with...
Topeka Police notified after two-year-old brought to hospital with burns
Wood was arrested for a felony warrant, as well as interference with law enforcement,...
Man arrested after Topeka chase in stolen car
Justice Cox
Murder charges filed against man accused of killing another in Christmas crash
Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just...
Man taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on I-70 in Topeka

Latest News

FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building,...
Legislation to add greater transparency to classification processes introduced
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
Hannah Wilson
Inmate facing agg. battery charges could face more after escape attempt
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say