19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say

A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she gave birth to her son in a hospital bathroom and threw him away in a trash can.(Fevziie Ryman/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ARTESIA, N.M. (Gray News) – A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she gave birth to her son in a hospital bathroom and threw him away in a trash can.

According to the Artesia Police Department, Alexee Trevizo was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Police said they arrested Trevizo on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation.

The investigation began on Jan. 27 at about 2:30 a.m. in the emergency room at the Artesia General Hospital. Officers quickly responded to the hospital regarding the unattended death of a newborn baby.

According to KRQE, investigators found that Trevizo went to the emergency room for back pains and was told she was pregnant and in labor. While there, hospital staff said she locked herself in a bathroom where she gave birth to a baby boy, tied him up in a trash bag and hid him underneath other trash in the garbage can, police said.

Investigators said Trevizo left, and by the time the baby was found, he had died from lack of oxygen.

According to police, the baby’s body was taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator of New Mexico. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was a homicide.

Police presented the case to the district attorney’s office on March 28. A criminal complaint was approved Wednesday, and police took Trevizo into custody.

