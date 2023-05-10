Woman walking near K-State hospitalized after hit by car in crosswalk

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who was walking near the K-State campus to the hospital after she was hit by a car in a crosswalk.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, officials were called to the intersection of Anderson and Denison Ave. with reports of a pedestrian-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a blue Honda Civic driven by Ciara Hovis, 22, of Manhattan had hit a pedestrian identified as Kamri Younger, 20, of Manhattan, as the pair entered the crosswalk.

RCPD noted that Younger was sent to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.

Officials also said Hovis was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

