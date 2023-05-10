Wilson, Dick, McCullar Jr. invited to NBA Draft combine

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) brings the ball upcourt followed by forward Jalen Wilson...
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) brings the ball upcourt followed by forward Jalen Wilson (10) and guard Gradey Dick (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Omaha in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Three big names from Kansas’ 2022-2023 roster will get a chance to showcase their skills more.

CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein released the list of players for the Draft Combine.

Dick started all 36 games for Kansas, averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while becoming the all-time freshman leader in three pointers made (83). Dick was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, Big 12 All-Freshman Team and All-Big 12 Second Team.

McCullar was a All Big 12 Third Team selection, Big 12 All Defensive Team selection, and a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist. McCullar finished fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding and steals while averaging 10.7 points per game.

Wilso was he unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year, Kansas’ 32nd Consensus All-America First Team selection and Wilson won the 2023 Julius Erving Award as the national small forward of the year after averaging 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Wilson finished his Jayhawk career No. 27 in points (1,475), No. 14 in rebounds (802), No. 9 in double-doubles (28), No. 21 in 3FGs made (140), No. 11 in 3FGs attempted (443). Wilson is only the 10th player in KU history to score at least 1,400 points and pull down 800 rebounds for a career.

And, Wilson will have his jersey hung in the rafters at a later date.

