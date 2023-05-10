Wednesday forecast: Low chance of storms, mainly dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After yesterday afternoon’s storms we’ll get a chance to quiet down today....for the most part. Most models do keep the area dry but there still remains a low chance some showers/storms could develop especially this afternoon. Better chance of rain returns tomorrow, especially in the afternoon.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware today, if there are going to be any showers/storms it could develop anytime (better chance in the afternoon) and anywhere. Lightning and brief heavy rain would be in the main hazards with the severe weather threat low.

Better chance of storms that would be severe returns tomorrow especially in the afternoon/evening. This will continue to be monitored as well as the chance of rain and possible storms this weekend. Keep checking back daily for updates (both in the morning and evening).



Chances for on and off showers/storms remains in the forecast through the weekend. Yes a chance of rain has been put into the 8 day for Saturday night into Sunday but confidence remains low on specific details including if there is going to be rain or not. This weather pattern will continue to be taken on a day by day basis so check back for updates.

Normal High: 74/Normal Low: 53 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy (some peeks of sun can’t be ruled out). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE 5-15 mph. A low chance for showers/storms exists but wouldn’t be surprised if it stayed completely dry.

Tonight: The low chance of showers/storms continues but much like the daytime hours, wouldn’t be surprised if it stayed completely dry. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers/storms at times especially in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler thanks to the rain with most spots in the mid-upper 70s but if it stays dry longer highs may reach the low 80s. Winds E 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

The chance of rain gradually diminishes Thursday night into Friday but chances of spotty showers/storms will continue to be monitored. Highs do warm back up on Friday with highs in the mid 80s….our in house model even has highs in the low 90s for some areas and this could happen if there’s more sun than expected.

Temperatures gradually cool down this weekend as a cold front pushes through on Sunday keeping highs in the 70s and more seasonal through the first half of next week. At least one of the long range models keeps a chance of rain in the area through Sunday night. By Monday lasting into much of next week dry conditions are likely.

Chance for severe weather in the afternoon/evening (SPC/WIBW)

Conditional threat storms exist in the first place (SPC/WIBW)

