U.S. Senate unanimously passes legislation to prevent aviation system outages

FILE
FILE(WTVG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation meant to prevent outages in aviation safety systems has unanimously passed the U.S. Senate following a nationwide outage that grounded flights from Miami to Kansas City to Seattle.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday, May 10, that the Senate unanimously passed legislation he helped introduce to prevent outages within the Federal Aviation Administration system.

Sen. Moran said the NOTAM Improvement Act will require the Administration to strengthen its resiliency and cybersecurity for the NOTAM system. This system alerts pilots of safety and location hazards along flight paths.

Moran noted that the bill follows a January NOTAM system outage that grounded flights across the nation.

“The FAA has a responsibility to make certain air travel in our country is as safe and efficient as possible,” Moran said. “I am pleased by the swift passage of this legislation and urge my colleagues to quickly pass this in the House. The complete failure of the FAA’s NOTAM system stranded millions of Americans and was a warning of the need to strengthen and modernize our air travel system. This bill is an important first step to accomplish those goals.”

The Senator indicated that the task force created by the legislation will be made up of representatives from air carriers, airports and airline pilots, dispatchers and FAA personnel unions as well s aviation safety and cybersecurity experts.

In January, Moran said he and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) spoke with Acting Administrator Billy Nolen after the system failure to discuss efforts to identify the cause of the outage which grounded flights across the nation. They also discussed how to prevent similar breakdowns in the future.

The legislation now heads to the House for consideration.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive
Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday at S.W. 37th and Nottingham, just...
Road shut down after SUV hits brick mailbox early Tuesday near Lake Sherwood

Latest News

The treasury secretary says if an agreement isn't reached, the U.S. could run out of money as...
Economy: Debt limit looms amid inflation concerns
The U.S. is preparing for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed...
Communities across US brace for expiration of Title 42
The government is at risk of being unable to meet its obligations as soon as June 1.
Biden meeting with lawmakers on debt limit with 'no plan B'
Rep. Elissa Slotkin introduces bill to provide cancer screenings for federal firefighters
Rep. Elissa Slotkin introduces bill to provide cancer screenings for federal firefighters