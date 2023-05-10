United Way of Kaw Valley gears up for Day of Giving

By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - How much impact can you have on the community in one day? A lot if we all work together.

That’s the concept behind United Way of Kaw Valley’s annual Day of Giving. Trey George, 2022-2023 UWKV Campaign Chair, visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how it works.

On Wednesday, June 7, the community will be encouraged to make a contribution to UWKV to support any of a dozen focus areas. Many of those areas will have a corporate partner offering to match donations.

Last year’s Day of Giving raised $35,000. UWKV hopes to surpass that total this year.

Contributions can be made online at UWKVDayofGiving.org. While the site may be viewed, it will go live for donations June 7. All donors will be entered for a chance to win a prize package to the Sept. 2, 2023 Sporting KC game, courtesy Azura Credit Union.

