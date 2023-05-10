Two Kansas high school students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas high school students were named U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2023.

U.S. Department of Education recognized 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. In doing so, they announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The Kansas scholars include:

KS – Leawood – Elizabeth Rushing Place, Blue Valley North High School, Overland Park, Kansas.

KS – Overland Park – Luke Wen-Tsu Chen, Blue Valley North High School, Overland Park, Kansas.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona shared a comment about Presidential Scholars.

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” said Cardona. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

U.S. Department of Education indicated the scholars are selected annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

U.S. Department of Education said of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

U.S. Department of Education noted the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of on young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students since 1964.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars can be found HERE.

