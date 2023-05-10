Tornado reported in Clay Co. product of Tuesday storms

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The NWS has notified Clay County officials that while no one may have seen it, a tornado did touch down near Oak Hill.

Officials with Clay County Emergency Management announced on Wednesday morning, May 10, that it had been notified by the National Weather Service in Topeka that there was likely a tornado that touched down northeast of Oak Hill.

Officials noted that damage reports remain confined to downed tree limbs and washouts. Water that covered the roadways during flash flooding due to the storm has since receded. Crews continue to repair washouts and rock wash-offs.

Emergency Management did warn residents of more potential for severe storms on Thursday.

