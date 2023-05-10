Topeka Police notified after two-year-old brought to hospital with burns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities are investigating a call from the hospital about a two-year-old with burns.

Topeka Police Department indicated officers responded around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, to a local hospital after receiving reports that a young child had arrived with burn injuries.

TPD noted the two-year-old female is in stable condition. Officers are investigating the incident.

13 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

