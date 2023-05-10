Topeka City Council approves complaint settlement, parking garage funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members Tuesday night approved a settlement resolving a complaint from a Topeka Fire official.

The governing body approved a $200,000 dollar payout to Ron Rutherford, a battalion chief for the Topeka Fire Department.

13 NEWS reached out to the city for further explanation of what the complaint entailed. The City of Topeka declined to comment further.

The Council also approved authorization for improvements to the city’s parking structures.

The city will enter a contract with John Rohrer Contracting to complete repairs and upgrades on the city’s existing parking garages. The project will cost nearly $22.4 million dollars for the city’s public garages, and another $1.495 million for the Law Enforcement Center’s garage.

The Council also discussed the Capital Improvement Plan. Some members expressed concerns over engaging in elaborate, long-term projects that end up cutting off neighborhoods for prolonged periods of time. No actions were taken regarding the plan.

