Topeka City Council approves complaint settlement, parking garage funding

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members Tuesday night approved a settlement resolving a complaint from a Topeka Fire official.

The governing body approved a $200,000 dollar payout to Ron Rutherford, a battalion chief for the Topeka Fire Department.

13 NEWS reached out to the city for further explanation of what the complaint entailed. The City of Topeka declined to comment further.

The Council also approved authorization for improvements to the city’s parking structures.

The city will enter a contract with John Rohrer Contracting to complete repairs and upgrades on the city’s existing parking garages. The project will cost nearly $22.4 million dollars for the city’s public garages, and another $1.495 million for the Law Enforcement Center’s garage.

The Council also discussed the Capital Improvement Plan. Some members expressed concerns over engaging in elaborate, long-term projects that end up cutting off neighborhoods for prolonged periods of time. No actions were taken regarding the plan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest
Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive

Latest News

Salvation Army celebrates success & service
Salvation Army celebrates success & service
Horse, livestock trailer company celebrates placing roots in Manhattan
Horse, livestock trailer company celebrates placing roots in Manhattan
Horse, livestock trailer company celebrates placing roots in Manhattan
Horse, livestock trailer company celebrates placing roots in Manhattan
Riley County hosts public discussion on Fentanyl Awareness Day
Riley County hosts public discussion on Fentanyl Awareness Day