Three Fort Scott people arrested following search warrant

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have arrested three subjects after an investigation in Fort Scott.

On Tuesday, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 113 S. Barbee St. in Fort Scott.

When officials served the warrant, four subjects were on the property. Methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug use paraphernalia were found at the location.

As a result of the search, the following individuals were arrested for the following charges:

Roger Firebaugh, 53, of Fort Scott:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of school property

Two counts of use of a communication facility for the distribution of controlled substances.

Janelle Roberts, 38, of Fort Scott:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cavin Ford, 61, of Fort Scott:

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.