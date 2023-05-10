Three Fort Scott people arrested following search warrant

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office have been...
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office have been arrested three people after the conduction of a search warrant found meth, marihuana, and drug paraphernalia.(MGN)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have arrested three subjects after an investigation in Fort Scott.

On Tuesday, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 113 S. Barbee St. in Fort Scott.

When officials served the warrant, four subjects were on the property. Methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug use paraphernalia were found at the location.

As a result of the search, the following individuals were arrested for the following charges:

Roger Firebaugh, 53, of Fort Scott:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of school property
  • Two counts of use of a communication facility for the distribution of controlled substances.

Janelle Roberts, 38, of Fort Scott:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cavin Ford, 61, of Fort Scott:

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest
Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive

Latest News

The couple said they lost everything in their home, including things that can’t be replaced.
A couple in Geary County are trying to rebuild after devastating fire burned their house
Topeka City Council approves complaint settlement, parking garage funding
Salvation Army celebrates success & service
Salvation Army celebrates success & service
Horse, livestock trailer company celebrates placing roots in Manhattan
Horse, livestock trailer company celebrates placing roots in Manhattan