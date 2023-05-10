Teachers invited to join network offering student, teacher trips, training chances

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Teachers in the Sunflower State and across the Midwest have been invited to join a professional network that offers student and teacher trips as well as various training opportunities.

Kansas State University on Wednesday, May 10, invited science teachers across the Sunflower State to participate in its free QuarkNet program to enhance teaching abilities, resources and professional networks.

K-State noted that the national outreach program is geared mostly toward high school science teachers and students. It is offered by the physics department in the College of Arts and Sciences.

According to the University, QuarkNet supports science education as it helps teachers develop knowledge and skills as well as incorporate real research into the classroom. Funding for the project is provided by the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy.

“Teachers learn firsthand about cutting-edge physics research and can participate in research projects,” said Bharat Ratra, Kansas State University distinguished professor of physics and K-State QuarkNet coordinator. “They get to engage their students in high energy physics through field trips to K-State and through science projects in their schools, using equipment on loan from Fermilab.”

K-State indicated that QuarkNet welcomes participants from high schools, community colleges, middle schools and private schools. The hope is to draw more participation from outside the Manhattan area including Abilene, Clay Center, Holton, Junction City, Lindsbork, Marysville, Salina, Topeka and Wamego. Extension efforts also expand out-of-state with the inclusion of Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

“QuarkNet has opened up a vast area of physics to my students and me (and offered) a great opportunity to learn about the physics that is done today, at no cost to myself,” said Renee Teague, a teacher at Cheney High School. “If not for QuarkNet, I would not be nearly as likely to teach about modern physics, and certainly not with the knowledge base I have gained through the lectures and field trips.”

According to K-State teachers who use QuarkNet can also participate in group trips to national labs, collaborative research projects with teachers from around the globe and multi-day camps at Fermilab - the nation’s particle physics and accelerator lab in Batavia, Ill. They can also borrow cosmic ray muon detectors from Fermilab.

“K-State QuarkNet participants are currently working on a project to measure cosmic ray muon rates and correlate the rates with atmospheric temperature and pressure changes as weather fronts move through Kansas,” said Ratra. “During the 2017 solar eclipse, some participants used their detectors to study the effect of moon blockage on the muon emission rate in the direction of the sun. One group even made it to finals in an international NASA high school competition in which they used their detector to research shielding materials for manned missions to Mars.”

K-State said the program also offers a daylong Masterclass at the Manhattan campus where students analyze real particle physics data taken by the Compact Muon Solenoid detector at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Switzerland. Up to 200 students can participate.

“For my students to get the chance to investigate something real, as they put it, in high energy physics, is very exciting—so much so that it inspired many to choose STEM careers, some in physics,” said Teague.

The University said QuarkNet also offers a weeklong summer workshop for teachers. Participants will engage in hands-on physics activities through classes on electromagnetic waves, light and lasers; dark matter; gravitational waves; statistics and error analysis and more. Participants will also have the chance to earn a graduate physics credit at the same time.

K-State noted that QarkNet covers lodging and transportation expenses as well as provides stipends for teacher activities done outside of school hours.

