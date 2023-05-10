Stormont Vail Health welcomes new behavioral health physician

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming new behavioral health physician Christopher Wilson, D.O.

Stormont Vail Health announced Wilson grew up in the Missouri area. He received his undergraduate degree from Drury University in Springfield, Mo., then completed medical school at Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine on a military scholarship.

Wilson moved to Hawaii on active duty in the U.S. Army after completing medical school. He completed his residency in psychiatry. He was stationed at Fort Riley in Manhattan, Kan., after Hawaii, where he recently finished his time in the military and continues to reside.

Wilson shared a comment about starting the new position at Stormont Vail Health.

“Being in the military, you have the opportunity to do many different things and they infuse leadership into almost all the positions you’re put in,” said Wilson. “I’ve worked on the in-patient and out-patient sides, I’ve ran clinics, and I’ve worked in more administrative roles. I’ve had the opportunity to see healthcare from all different perspectives and I’ve been able to see everything that goes into providing care for somebody, how we can affect the system, and improve outcomes.”

Wilson enjoys his profession as he is able to talk to patients about what they are going through instead of having treatment rely completely on lab tests and imaging.

“Ever since I started in medical school, my ultimate goal was to help those who are suffering. Building that relationship and learning their story is really instrumental. The passion that drives me is about relieving that mental pain however I can do that.”

In his free time, Wilson enjoys spending time with his two children and friends. Whether it’s a bonfire, cookout, or a casual day at the lake, he said there is always good food involved.

