Starbucks debuts 2 new drinks for summer menu
(Gray News) – Starbucks announced its two new beverages for summer, which debuted in stores Tuesday.
The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.
The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino blends roast coffee, sweet chocolate, and refreshing mint flavors with rich Frappuccino chips and ice. The drink is topped with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle.
The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew combines Starbucks cold brew sweetened with macadamia syrup and topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.
To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.
