Salvation Army celebrates success & service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Salvation Army celebrated success & service during its annual ‘Lifeline Luncheon’ Tuesday. Dozens of local leaders and volunteered to hear about the agency’s impact on the region through services and programs like the summer feeding program, back to school bash, and the red kettle kickoff. Longtime community leader John Alcala shared about the Salvation Army’s new ‘Three Shield’s Boxing Program’, which teaches local youth about boxing, sportsmanship and self discipline. Several volunteers received special recognition for their efforts.

