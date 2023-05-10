Salvation Army celebrates success & service

Salvation Army celebrates success & service
By David Oliver
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Salvation Army celebrated success & service during its annual ‘Lifeline Luncheon’ Tuesday. Dozens of local leaders and volunteered to hear about the agency’s impact on the region through services and programs like the summer feeding program, back to school bash, and the red kettle kickoff. Longtime community leader John Alcala shared about the Salvation Army’s new ‘Three Shield’s Boxing Program’, which teaches local youth about boxing, sportsmanship and self discipline. Several volunteers received special recognition for their efforts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest
Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive

Latest News

Topeka City Council approves complaint settlement, parking garage funding
Horse, livestock trailer company celebrates placing roots in Manhattan
Horse, livestock trailer company celebrates placing roots in Manhattan
Horse, livestock trailer company celebrates placing roots in Manhattan
Horse, livestock trailer company celebrates placing roots in Manhattan
Riley County hosts public discussion on Fentanyl Awareness Day
Riley County hosts public discussion on Fentanyl Awareness Day