Riley County hosts public discussion on Fentanyl Awareness Day

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Community leaders hosted an open dialogue discussion in honor of Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Riley County leaders hosted a public Facebook Live discussion on Tuesday in honor of Fentanyl Awareness Day to discuss the dangers of drug use.

Riley County Police Department Investigation Lieutenant Tim Schuck, Riley County Director Julie Gibbs, and Riley County Health Department Community Health Educator Asia Sampson were among the leaders present and hosted the discussion.

The panel hopes the discussion can assist others in understanding the dangers of fentanyl in communities.

“It’s very important to be aware of fentanyl and its presence in our community simply because if you’re more aware, you can make better decisions,” Sampson said. “Making sure your medication at home is stored properly. Making sure your medication isn’t being hoarded in your medication cabinet — those efforts can take place, and you can use those efforts to help mitigate the issue.”

