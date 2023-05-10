North Topeka disturbance leads to discovery of warrant, woman’s arrest

Renee Adams
Renee Adams(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka disturbance led to the discovery of a woman wanted for an August aggravated battery and her arrest.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, May 8, officials were called to the 500 block of NW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a woman involved, identified as Renee M. Adams, 37, of Topeka, had a warrant out for her arrest. The warrant stemmed from an August 2022 aggravated battery incident.

Adams was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery. She remains behind bars with no bond listed and a court appearance set for 2 p.m. on May 18.

