North Topeka disturbance leads to discovery of warrant, woman’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka disturbance led to the discovery of a woman wanted for an August aggravated battery and her arrest.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, May 8, officials were called to the 500 block of NW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a woman involved, identified as Renee M. Adams, 37, of Topeka, had a warrant out for her arrest. The warrant stemmed from an August 2022 aggravated battery incident.

Adams was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery. She remains behind bars with no bond listed and a court appearance set for 2 p.m. on May 18.

