No tornadic activity near Lebo despite warning sirens during storm

LEBO, Kan. (WIBW) - No tornadic activity was reported near Lebo during a severe storm earlier in the week despite warning sirens being sounded.

Officials with Coffey County Emergency Management explained on Tuesday, May 9, that the siren in Lebo was sounded after a resident claimed they saw rotation along I-35.

As a precaution, officials said the outdoor sirens were sounded to warn residents to seek shelter.

However, Emergency Management also said that trained spotters from Coffey Co. Fire District #1 and law enforcement officials in the area did not see any tornadic rotation. There was also no indication of rotation on the radar.

While nothing more than pea-size hail was reported, officials said they made the decision out of an abundance of caution.

