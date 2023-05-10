No tornadic activity near Lebo despite warning sirens during storm

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBO, Kan. (WIBW) - No tornadic activity was reported near Lebo during a severe storm earlier in the week despite warning sirens being sounded.

Officials with Coffey County Emergency Management explained on Tuesday, May 9, that the siren in Lebo was sounded after a resident claimed they saw rotation along I-35.

As a precaution, officials said the outdoor sirens were sounded to warn residents to seek shelter.

However, Emergency Management also said that trained spotters from Coffey Co. Fire District #1 and law enforcement officials in the area did not see any tornadic rotation. There was also no indication of rotation on the radar.

While nothing more than pea-size hail was reported, officials said they made the decision out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive
Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday at S.W. 37th and Nottingham, just...
Road shut down after SUV hits brick mailbox early Tuesday near Lake Sherwood

Latest News

FILE - Members of the LGBTQ community and their allies marched from Westport to Theis Park in...
Kansas City considers becoming LGBTQ sanctuary city
Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31, 2023.
Chiefs to host Dolphins in Germany, Bengals on New Year’s Eve
FILE
Bank of the Flint Hills warns customers of fraud center scam call