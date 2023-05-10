Murder charges filed against man accused of killing another in Christmas crash

Justice Cox
Justice Cox(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges including murder have been filed against a Topeka man accused of killing a vehicle’s passenger after an early-morning crash on Christmas Day.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday, May 10, charges were officially filed against Justice R. Cox, the man accused of killing Brett Joynt in a Christmas morning crash. Cox has been charged with the following:

  • Felony murder
  • Eluding law enforcement
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Reckless driving
  • Racing on highway
  • No liability insurance
  • No driver’s license
  • Unsafe speed for conditions.

DA Kagay said a criminal assignment docket hearing has been set for 3:30 p.m. on May 11. The bond has also been set at $1 million.

Cox has been accused of killing Joynt following a crash in the 100 block of SE 37th St. around 2:15 a.m. on Christmas Day in 2022. A vehicle had veered off the road and hit a utility pole in a nearby front yard. Joynt died as a result of his injuries while two others were sent to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive
Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday at S.W. 37th and Nottingham, just...
Road shut down after SUV hits brick mailbox early Tuesday near Lake Sherwood

Latest News

On Wednesday, May 10, Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. introduced legislation with Senator Peter...
Senator Marshall introduces legislation for livestock, poultry producers
FILE
Tornado reported in Clay Co. product of Tuesday storms
Two Kansas high school students were named U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2023.
Two Kansas high school students named U.S. Presidential Scholars
I-70 crash
Crash impacts traffic on I-70 east of downtown Topeka