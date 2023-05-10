Murder charges filed against man accused of killing another in Christmas crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges including murder have been filed against a Topeka man accused of killing a vehicle’s passenger after an early-morning crash on Christmas Day.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday, May 10, charges were officially filed against Justice R. Cox, the man accused of killing Brett Joynt in a Christmas morning crash. Cox has been charged with the following:

Felony murder

Eluding law enforcement

Interference with law enforcement

Reckless driving

Racing on highway

No liability insurance

No driver’s license

Unsafe speed for conditions.

DA Kagay said a criminal assignment docket hearing has been set for 3:30 p.m. on May 11. The bond has also been set at $1 million.

Cox has been accused of killing Joynt following a crash in the 100 block of SE 37th St. around 2:15 a.m. on Christmas Day in 2022. A vehicle had veered off the road and hit a utility pole in a nearby front yard. Joynt died as a result of his injuries while two others were sent to the hospital.

