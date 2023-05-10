Menninger pocket park unveiled in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Menninger family, along with former employees who worked at the clinic in Topeka, were among those in attendance Tuesday who discussed the impact the world-renowned mental health facility had during its time in the capital city.

The Menninger Foundation was honored Tuesday for the many decades it spent treating patients from all over the world in the city of Topeka.

“A whole generation of psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, and others were trained here in Topeka,” Dr. Walter Menninger, president of the clinic from 1993 - 2001.

He said he was humbled by the unveiling of a five-bust sculpture of him and his family.

“It’s humbling. I mean we get the credit for incredible work done by a host of individuals of all ranges.”

The clinic relocated to Houston in 2003 to affiliate with Baylor College of Medicine, but still continues its mission that started in Topeka.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of Menninger graduates who are still treating, teaching, and taking care of those with mental illness around the world and around the country. Topeka’s really responsible for that, and they should be very proud of that,” said Armando Colombo, current president and CEO of the Menninger Clinic.

Dr. Roy Menninger, president of Menninger’s from 1967 - 2003, said he’s proud his family’s legacy will be forever intertwined with Topeka.

“I think it’s as much an honor to Topeka as it is to the family. We could not have done as much and as well as we did if it had not been for the fundamental support of this community.”

Members of the Menninger family say the wish the clinic could have stayed in the capital city.

“It’s regrettable that we could not remain in Topeka because we need to affiliate with a medical institution to cover costs of training,” said Walter Menninger.

The pocket park also features a life-size statue of Dr. C.F. Menninger, along with a tablet with the full history of Menninger’s.

It is located at 623 South Kansas Avenue, just across the street from Evergy Plaza.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.